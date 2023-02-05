Super Bowl LVII is going to be one for the books.

Not only are the Philadelphia Eagles playing, looking for their second Lombardi trophy, which is amazing as it is. But we're also getting the legendary RIHANNA back in action on stage after a long 6 years of no performances! Safe to say, expectations are high.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video - Step & Repeat Getty Images loading...

Not only are WE hype to see Rihanna come back in all of her glory during the Apple Music Halftime Show, the Philadelphia Eagles are fan-girling too! And why shouldn't they??

So what better way to get ready for Rihanna's halftime show than by reminiscing on their favorite Rihanna songs to bop to?

Credit: Rihanna via YouTube Credit: Rihanna via YouTube loading...

The official TikTok account of the Philadelphia Eagles posted a video of various players shouting out their favorite Rihanna songs, and it might be the most delightful thing you see all day. So far it's got over 1.2 million views. Not only do they shout out their favorite RiRi songs, they also belt the songs out too.

Credit: TikTok @philadelphiaeagles Credit: TikTok @philadelphiaeagles loading...

Here's a few of their favorite songs! Throwback time!

Jordan Davis (#90) - "What's My Name?"

Boston Scott (#35) "FourFive Seconds" ... Okayy, Boston!

Patrick Johnson (#2) "Work"

Linval Joseph (#72) "Rude Boy"

And the majority favorite...

Brandon Graham (#55), AJ Brown (#11), Devon Allen (#82), C.J. Gardner Johnson (#23), Nakobe Dean (#17), K'Von Wallace (#42).... "Umbrella"!

Check out the full TikTok down below!

What's your favorite Rihanna song? Mine's gotta be "Take a Bow"! Let us know which songs you're hoping she'll sing at the halftime show in the comments!

