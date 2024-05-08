Another local restaurant has closed its doors for good.

We're hearing this type of news way too much since the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's Pennsylvania Soup and Seafood House, inside the Main Street Marketplace, on South Main Street in Doylestown. It was in business for 17 years.

Google Google loading...

The owners, Keith Blalock and Chad Riedley announced the news on Facebook.

The announcement read in part, "It is with a heavy heart yet profound gratitude that we announce the closure of PA Soup and Seafood. We extend our since appreciation to everyone who has walked through our doors and shared a meal with us. We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to have served the Doylestown community and to have been a part of your lives."

If you have a gift card that you haven't used yet, don't worry, it's still good. It can be redeemed at the Blalock and Riedley's other local restaurant, Penn Taproom, located on State Street.

Google Google loading...

Phillyburbs is reporting that the popular restaurant was no longer profitable.

Blalock cited the high cost of food, staffing and the fact that they can't sell alcohol.

I know locals will miss the homemade soups, sandwiches, salads, seafood...everything.

I don't think we've seen the last of them. The goodbye post said to keep our eyes peed for their next project.

READ MORE: These are the 10 Snobbiest Towns in PA

The Phillyburbs article says the partners already have plans to open a new place in Doylestown, a bigger place so they can offer their customers more.

As soon as I find out more about this new restaurant, I'll let you know.

To find out more about the closure of PA Soup and Seafood, click here.

LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects Let's take a walk down a very groovy memory lane and ponder some of the things that made life easy, fun and undeniably cool in the '70s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz