Dinner is my favorite meal and one of the best dinners is a nice slice of pizza. Living in the New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey area, we are all super blessed to know exactly what good pizza is.

A new list was just released of the best cities in the United States of America for pizza and a ton of local cities have made this list. Pizza is consistently one of the most popular foods across the country and there are so many different ways to enjoy it throughout the United States.

Whether you love a good bar pie, Chicago style, tomato pie, or just plain cheese, there are so many different kinds to try. Pizzello is a website that has made a list of the 250 best cities in America for pizza and the results are in. New York City has taken the number 1 spot on this list, making it the best city in the country to get a slice of pizza.

Pennsylvania has made its way onto the list 5 times and I’d say that’s a lot of love for Pennsylvania pizza. Pizzello has made this list based on their average Google review score. Are you ready to know where you can get the best pizza throughout America? The 5 Pennsylvania cities that have made their way onto the list are the following:

#13 - Scranton, Pennsylvania

Scranton is coming in at number 13 on this list and has an average rating of 4.52. According to Yelp ratings, the most popular spot in Scranton to get a good slice of pizza is Anthony’s restaurant American and Italian.

#77 - Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem has come in at number 77 on the list and has an average rating of 4.50. According to Yelp ratings, the most popular spot in Bethlehem for a nice slice is Paranormal Pizza which has a Yelp rating of 4.8!

#80 - Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown has come in at number 80 on the list and has an average rating of 4.50. According to Yelp ratings, the most popular spot in Allentown for a nice slice is Vinny’s Pizza and Restaurant which has a Yelp rating of 4.6!

#127 - Erie, Pennsylvania

Eerie has come in at number 127 on the list and has an average rating of 4.46. According to Yelp ratings, the most popular spot in Erie for a nice slice is Ippa which has a Yelp rating of 4.8!

#153 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia has come in at number 153 on the list and has an average rating of 4.45. According to Yelp ratings, the most popular spit in Philadelphia for a nice slice is Circles + Squares which has a Yelp rating of 4.8!