Ready to Mingle? This Pennsylvania City Ranked Among Best Cities For Singles in 2024

Single and ready to mingle? If you live in this Pennsylvania city, you might have a pretty good shot!

Here's the thing: Dating in general is hard, and in the digital/app age of the 2020's, it can be a downright nightmare. When you doomscroll for hours peddling through dating apps, sidestepping your way through awkward small talk, getting ghosted, stood up, catfished and worse, the dating world can oftentimes seem to be bleak.

So in a bleak dating world, it can help knowing if you're in an optimal place to find your "one true love" (cringe). You may even consider moving to a different city!

WalletHub recently did a study revealing The Best and Worst Cities for Singles in 2024, and one Pennsylvania made the Top 20!

They compared 182 major American cities across 35 key indicators in factors that make a city "dating-friendly". Here are just a few of them:

  • Share of Singles Population
  • Singles Gender Balance
  • City Accessibility
  • Nightlife Options
  • Number of Attractions
  • Restaurant-Meal Costs
  • Average Price for a Two-Person Meal
Measured across all the metrics, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania ranked as one of the best cities for single sin 2024. Out of 182 cities, Pittsburgh ranked at #18! Not bad!

In the major categories Economics, Fun & Recreation, and Dating Opportunities, Pittsburgh ranked at #83, #24, and #36, respectively.

So while Pittsburgh may not be the BEST city in America for singles, it's a fairly decent one! It's the only city in either Pennsylvania, New Jersey or New York to make the list.

Where's your favorite city for dating? As a (semi) native to the city, I have to go with Philadelphia -which ranked at #82.

Happy dating and good luck, singles!

