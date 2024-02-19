A Peeps Show is coming to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA soon and you're not going to want to miss it.

I thought that would get your attention. I said PEEPS show, not peep show, get your mind out of the gutter. Ha ha.

Spring is such a lovely time to stroll around Peddler's Village with the scads of spring tulips making an appearance, but there's also something quite fun to see at the Visitor and Event Center.

The 5th Annual Peeps in the Village event kicks off March 11th and runs through April 14th.

Take your children to see this unique display during Spring Break. They'll love it.

There will be about a hundred Peep marshmallow creations...handmade sculptures, dioramas, and wall art.

It's a competition with cash prizes awarded.

Make sure your phone is charged. When I saw the display last year, I took a ton of pictures.

Peeps in the Village started back in 2019 and has quickly become one of the most popular events in Peddler's Village.

The Village has some fun events planned around the crazy-popular Peeps display.

On Sunday, April 14th, the Cock 'n Bull restaurant will host a PEEPS-Tacular Family Brunch. It will be buffet-style with live entertainment and take-home crafts for kids.

There is a Peeps in the Village overnight stay package during the display at the Golden Plough Inn, which includes breakfast for four at Buttonwood Grill, a $20 food voucher that can be used at any of the Peddler's Village restaurants, two activity passes for Giggleberry Fair, and a voucher for a PEEPS product from the Village General Store.

Don't miss out on this fun time at Peddler's Village. When isn't it fun at Peddler's Village?

If you can visit during the week, instead of the weekend, I would, as the Village will probably be less crowded.

Peddler's Village is a 42-acre shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in Lahaska, PA (Bucks County).

For more information on spring events and more, click here.

