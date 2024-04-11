The weather's getting nicer...and warmer. It's a great time to plan a visit to Peddler's Village. The Strawberry Festival will be here before you know it and you're not going to want to miss the fun.

Peddler's Village Strawberry Festival is May 4 & 5

Peddler's Village turns into a strawberry lover's dream on May 4th and 5th from 11am - 6pm each day. Don't worry, even if you're not strawberry-obsessed, there are so many fun things to do, cool things to see, and delicious things to eat and drink in the Village.

Live entertainment at Peddler's Village Strawberry Festival

There will be live music and entertainment, so bring your family and friends. There will be local talent performing and nationally-recognized acts like Martin & Kelly and the Michael Christopher Band.

On Saturday night, the Village shops will be open late (until 8pm) so you can shop.

There will be strawberry-themed food and drinks

Bring your appetite. There will be food trucks and strawberry-themed food (think strawberry pies and other desserts) and drinks throughout the Village...and of course, all your favorite Peddler's Village eats and treats are always available.

Your children will love the Strawberry Festival. Make sure to visit the petting zoo, take a pony ride, do a craft, get your face painted, and more.

There will be pie-eating contests at Peddler's Village Strawberry Festival

You're not going to want to miss the pie-eating contests on Sunday afternoon (May 5th). There will be one for kids and one for adults.

I'm sure there will be lots of laughs. Make sure your phone is charged so you can take lots of pictures.

Admission and parking are free.

Click here for all the details and a schedule of all of the fun Strawberry Festival events.