Peddler’s Village Strawberry Festival Is Back This Spring

Peddler’s Village is one of the most relaxing places to take a day trip to in our area. As the weather’s getting warmer, it’s time for some fun festivals and events to happen in the Peddler’s Village area and one is coming up so soon.

The annual Strawberry Festival is happening in just a few weeks and everyone in the area is invited to check this out.

If you’re a fan of all things strawberry, this is for sure a festival you need to check out if you want to eat and drink your way through Peddler’s Village.

This event is going to have every sort of strawberry item you could think of, a pie eating contest, live music, food trucks, and of course plenty of shopping of last you hours in Peddler’s Village.

The best part about the event is that there is free parking all day on both days and also will be on whether it’s rain or shine.

The Peddler’s Village Strawberry Festival is happening on May 6th through the 7th from 11 am to 5 pm on the weekend of the festival. If you can’t make it out on that weekend in May, don’t stress!

Peddler’s Village is serving all of their strawberry-themed food and drink options and specials every single day during the month of May in their restaurants and eateries. More info can be found on their website, here!

12 Tickets That Do the Most Damage to Your Driving Record in NJ Uh-oh! Don't do any of these things while driving in New Jersey.