Paul Ruebens, Iconic Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dies at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor best known for the role of Pee-wee Herman, has died following a private battle with cancer. He was 70 years ago.

A statement was posted to Pee-wee's social media accounts that he appeared to write in advance of his death.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” he wrote in the statement which was posted on Instagram after his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

The post said that Reubens passed away over the weekend.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and belief in the importance of kindness,” it read.

Pee-wee Herman was a character Rubens launched alongside Tim Burton in 1985 for 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure':