There’s a new paranormal event coming to the Quaker Bridge Mall that you will for sure want to check out.

I saw a Facebook event pop up on my timeline the other day that people were a little uncertain about for a circus-type event that is coming to the Quaker Bridge Mall.

The event is Paranormal Cirque and it’s apparently on tour and coming to Lawrenceville, NJ.

At the end of this month, you can experience this paranormal circus adventure right here in Mercer County, NJ!

I went to do a little bit more research about the event and as soon as I went to their website, the first thing I see is a warning sign with an age requirement to enter.

These events are apparently “Rated R” and you must be 17 with a valid photo ID. They're not kidding around either, it must be an ID with a photo ID that includes your birthday to purchase yourself a ticket to the show.

All other people attending this event who are under 17 will have to be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older, but you must be at least 13 to enter the event at all.

The event looks like it’s a haunted circus type of show, which is kind of random to have in the middle of April, but if you’re a Halloween fan like me, this is pretty awesome to get some spooky vibes earlier in the year!

This is all happening on April 25th, 26th, 27th, and 28th and you can get your tickets HERE right now.

