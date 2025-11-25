Listen up, foodies. Four of the best restaurants in the country are right here in Pennsylvania, according to The Patch.

Four restaurants in Philadelphia made OpenTable's new list

Specifically, the honors go to four popular restaurants in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia.

OpenTable just released its list of 2025's Best 100 restaurants and there are some interesting findings.

OpenTable's Best 100 Restaurants is based on diner reviews & reservations made

In my opinion, this OpenTable ranking is better at figuring out where the best restaurants are because it's not based on the opinion of a food critic. Instead, the ranking is based on customer reviews and the volume of reservations made ahead of time, among other things.

The four Philly restaurants that made the cut are:

Parc

This isn't the first time Parc has been honored. I've seen it pop up on many lists, for good reason. This is a French restaurant located at 227 S. 18th Street.

OpenTable says, "Parc recalls the chic brasseries of Paris, serving classic French fare in a charming space. Red leather banquettes topped with frosted glass provide a sense of intimacy."

Fiorella Philadelphia

If you like pasta, you'll love Fiorella Philadelphia. OpenTable says, "Pasta is the main event at Fiorella, with rotating antipasti and desserts rounding out the menu."

You can dine at the chef's counter or there's year round dining on the outdoor patio.

Fiorella Philadelphia is located at 817 Christian Street.

Mawn

This place sounds fun. Go check it out at 764 S. Ninth Street.

OpenTable says, "Mawn is a noodle house with “no rules,” and the first restaurant for Chef Phila Lorn and his wife Rachel, who bring with them close to 20 years of experience in Philly’s restaurant scene."

Saloon Restaurant

With "saloon" in the name, you wouldn't expect Italian food with seafood specials, but, that's just what you'll be treated to.

It's a family-owned restaurant since 1967 located at 750 S. Seventh Street

OpenTable says, "The menu is Italian with seafood specials such as grilled octopus and dover sole. Saloon steaks and veal chops are legendary. Many prefer a plate of fried long hot peppers to compliment the steaks. All desserts and gelatos are made on the premises daily."

To check out the entire list, click here.

