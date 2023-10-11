Mother Nature has not being kind to us lately. She's forced the postponement of another fun event in our area.

OctoberFeast has been postponed

This weekend's OctoberFeast at Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA has been pushed back to next weekend, October 21st and 22nd.

Get our free mobile app

Mostly everything will be the same. The entertainment schedule is changing slightly. Click here for more details this week.

OctoberFeast will be from 11am - 5pm each day. Get ready to eat and drink, German style.

OctoberFeast will be filled with German food

Bring your appetite for some of the best eats around. The foods featured include bratwurst, frankfurters, currywurst, Schnitzelwich, kartoffelpuffer, German potato pancakes and spaetzle.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

There will be a beer and food garden for you and your friends to relax in and have a good time.

There will be activities for children

Bring your kids too. Families are welcome at Peddler's Village (it was one of my favorite places to visit when I was growing up). There will be plenty for them to do including checking out the over 100 cool scarecrows on display. Scarecrows in the Village runs through October 29th.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

There will also be pony rides, pumpkin painting, face painting, a bounce house, sand art, lawn games and so much more. The adults can try axe-throwing too.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

Admission is free

Admission is free, parking is free. Make sure to visit all the unique shops, boutiques and restaurants that make up Peddler's Village. You could start your holiday shopping with lots of fun and creative gifts.

There's always something fun going on at Peddler's Village.

Stay tuned for information on all of the Village's holiday fun.

Once again, this weekend's OctoberFeast has been postponed until October 21st and 22nd.

For more information click here.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker