I have some exciting news for pizza lovers, especially Nomad Pizza lovers.

Nomad Pizza — with two popular locations in Mercer County — is about to have a third location.

Nomad Pizza's newest location will be in Hunterdon County

The newest location will be in Hunterdon County, but it won't be too far from the other two restaurants.

On Facebook, Nomad Pizza of Princeton gave a clue as to where the new location would be.

Can you figure it out based on the picture below?

If you're a foodie, this probably isn't tough.

They couldn't fool some locals.

Nomad Pizza is expanding to Lambertville

The new Nomad Pizza is going to be in Lambertville.

Yippee.

It's will be where Local Greek once was

It will be on the canal where the Local Greek restaurant used to be.

It's the cute, brick building behind Greene Street on Bridge Street (across from Lambertville Station).

I put a little arrow pointing to the building for you below.

It's such a nice, scenic area.

The plan is to open in early summer, the perfect time to stroll around the quaint town and have some amazing pizza, salad, and a glass of wine.

My friends and I love having GNO at Nomad Pizza (Girls Night Out).

Nomad Pizza's Arugula Pizza is a favorite of ours. Yum.

If you haven't had Nomad Pizza yet (gasp), you need to visit after the grand opening in early summer.

You can also visit one of the other two locations in the meantime: Princeton Shopping Center on Harrison Street in Princeton and on East Broad Street in Hopewell.

