If you’re going to go grocery shopping soon, there are a few things you need to leave off of your shopping list. Aldi is a popular grocery store throughout the country that has recalled quite a few different products over the past few weeks.

Recently there had been an issue where the chain had recalled their cantaloupe, cantaloupe chunks and pineapple spears due to possible salmonella contamination. Since then, the grocery store chain that has over 60 locations in New Jersey alone has recalled even more fruit items that you need to be aware of.

As of November 28th, Aldi has posted on their official website that 4 more products found at Aldi stores in numerous states, including New Jersey have also been recalled due to a potential Listeria contamination.

What Are Listeria?

Listeria are bacteria that can be found in foods that will cause you to become very sick. According to CDC.gov, "CDC estimates that Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States". Some symptoms of Listeria may include fever, flu-like symptoms, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, headaches and even in serious cases seizures.

According to the site, if you bought these items from a New Jersey Aldi location between May 1st and November 15th 2023, you may exposed to the potential Listeria contamination.

Aldi is recalling the following fruit products:

Peaches (Loose)

Peaches (2 lb. bag)

Nectarines (2 lb. bag)

Plums (2 lb. bag)

For more information on this recall, make sure to visit Aldi’s official site, here.

