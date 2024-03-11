It's one of 2024's first truly big concerts. The "Queen of Rap" is coming to Philadelphia for one night only.

Yes, Nicki Minaj is hitting the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Friday, March 29, 2024. The 2024 tour, which is aptly called the Pink Friday 2 tour, kicked off earlier this month after a ton of anticipation from her fans.

So of course, there's a lot of demand for this show. From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What time is Nicki Mianj's Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" begins at 8:00 p.m., according to arena officials at the Wells Fargo Center.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Getty Images for MTV loading...

However, we all know that shows don't "start" on time. So we have more insights on the exact set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for Nicki Minaj's 2024 Concert in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center?

YES! This tour has an incredible opening act.

Legendary R&B singer Monica, known for hits including “The Boy Is Mine, “Angel of Mine,” and “First Night,” has joined Nicki on the tour as a special guest.

What Time Will Mariah Carey Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

We've dug into the set times from some of Nicki's stops earlier on this tour, and it appears as if she takes to the stage between 9:30 and 10:15 p.m. each night.

It looks like Monica should hit the stage around 8:30 p.m. that night, by the way.

However, we've been watching the tour as it crosses the country, and we will update this with the exact times closer to the show.



Trust us, though, if you're hanging out at the Wells Fargo concession stands or pregaming at Xfinity Live! before the show, don't push it too close.

All set times are, of course, subject to change as well.

What Is the Setlist for Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

We dug into some of her past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on Friday, March 29, 2024.

iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.

Are Tickets Still Available for Nicki Minaj's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See Nicki Minaj in Philadelphia?

A limited number of tickets are currently available directly via the Wells Fargo Center and Ticketmaster.

2018 BET Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Tickets are also available on some resale websites (as of March 11). It's always in your best interest to verify the validity of any third-party tickets that you purchase online.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Nicki Minaj Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show or it can be purchased in advance on the Ticketmaster website.

General parking in advance is $35, and it's expected to cost the same on the day of the show.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

Lil Wayne Performs His "I Am Still Music" Tour At The Staples Center Getty Images loading...

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 5 p.m. for an evening concert. Check back for an update on that here.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:

Wells Fargo Center Philly Wells Fargo Center Philly loading...

The good news that day, by the way, is that the Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to have an off day. As a result, Nicki's concert should be the only major event in the stadium complex. That will make parking much easier!

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Nicki Minaj's Concert 2024?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Center's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for Nicki Minaj's Concert in Philadelphia?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

Getty Images for iHeartRadio Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.