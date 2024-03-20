This High-Quality, New Jersey-Based Ice Cream Shop is Set Open 6th Location Next Year

It's always a good thing when we can talk about more ice cream coming to New Jersey!

Nicholas Creamery, a New Jersey-based ice creamery chain, is set to open their 6th location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

What is Nicholas Creamery?

The company was founded in 2018 and specializes in small-batch ice creams made from seasonal, high-quality, home-made ingredients.

Their complete menu features ice cream, milkshakes, cakes and pies. Their small batch ice creams are the star of the show, as they're made with seasonal ingredients to create unique flavors that you're sure to love!

Where and when will Nicholas Creamery open their 6th location?

The new spot will be located at the Wall Town Center on Route 43 in Wall Township - near the ShopRite, AT&T and Wine Outlet.

As far as when they plan on opening, there's not exact date yet, but it'll be sometime in 2025.

READ MORE: This is The Most-Popular Sushi Restaurant in New Jersey

All you have to do is take a look through their Instagram page and you'll want to grab your car keys to satisfy your sweet tooth. Maybe you're feeling a Creme Brulée Milkshake?

So cool to see this delicious chain expanding! They currently have 5 other locations in Atlantic Highlands, Fair Haven, Tinton Falls, Long Branch and Middletown.

Nicholas Creamery was co-founded by Nicholas Hararay and his wife, who own and operate nationally recognized fine dining establishment Restaurant Nicholas. According to their website, he decided to branch out his small batch ice creams, and so Nicholas Creamery was born!

Follow them on Instagram @nicholascreamery. Or if you want something for dinnertime, give Restaurant Nicholas Barrel & Roost, their other eatery a try!

10 New Jersey Restaurants on the "Anthony Bourdain Trail" Let's take a trip on the New Jersey Anthony Bourdain Trail!

"If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else's shoes or at least eat their food. It's a plus for everybody." - Anthony Bourdain Gallery Credit: Austyn