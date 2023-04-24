New Roller Coaster Planned for the Ocean City, NJ Boardwalk

Summer's almost here and there's exciting news from Ocean City, New Jersey, well, if you're a thrill seeker.

There are plans for a new roller coaster at Playland's Castaway Cove amusement area on the boardwalk, according to OCNJ Daily.

The entrance of Playland's Castaway Cove is in the process of being rebuilt after a devastating fire destroyed it back in January of 2021 and the new roller coaster will be on top if it.

I've been vacationing in Ocean City for over 25 years, so seeing the video of the fire, and the signature pirate ship on top ravaged by the flames, was emotional. Good news though...the pirate ship will be back, the arcade rebuilt and the roller coaster on top.

Brian Hartley, VP of Playland's Castaway Cove said in the article, "We want to put back the iconic pirate ship and parrot and then on top of the main roof structure, we want to add a family-friendly roller coaster." I'm a chicken, but, my husband and daughter will love this.

But, before you get too excited, the Ocean City Zoning Board would have to give its approval because the new coaster would be taller than what's allowed right now.

Hartley and the owner of Playland's Castaway Cove, Scott Simpson will meet with the OC Zoning Board on Wednesday (April 26th) to request a height variance and some other things needed to continue with the project.

At this point construction on the rebuild has stopped until meeting with the OC Zoning Board...its fate rests in their hands.

Fingers crossed they get the approval needed because it sounds like a cool plan. Even with approval you're not going to be riding it this summer.

Hartley said, "Maybe the arcade could be completed for this summer. But at this point, it would be a longshot."

I'll let you know when I find out anything else.