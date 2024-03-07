Are You A Fan Of New Jersey’s Most Popular Fast-Food Spot?

One of my guilty pleasures is for sure getting a nice fast-food burger. I know it’s so bad, but I just love fast food. No problem can’t be solved with a little bit of french fries or a fast food burger.

A website called All Recipes has analyzed Google search data over the past few years and has narrowed down each state’s favorite fast food drive-through restaurants.

If you’re a fast food fan, I have to say we’re really lucky in New Jersey. There are many different fast food options to choose from, and since Jersey isn’t THAT big, you can get to your desired fast food destination within a few hours.

We have a ton of McDonald’s, Burger Kings, Wendy’s, Taco Bells, and even a few Checkers and more! There are endless options no matter what you’re craving!

New Jersey’s Favorite Fast-Food Drive-Through Restaurant According to Google Searches

All Recipes has revealed that the most searched-for and most-loved fast-food restaurant in New Jersey is White Castle! If you’ve been to White Castle before, you know those tiny burgers and chicken rings can be pretty addictive.

The first location opened in 1921 and since then, those white brick buildings have popped up across the country. If you’ve gotten to eat there before you know that it’s for sure in the conversation of being one of the best fast food drive-through chains.

According to World Population Review, there are about 22 White Castle locations throughout New Jersey, so if you haven’t been there yet, you have to go.

