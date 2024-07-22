Are you looking to try out the very best-rated bakery in all of New Jersey? After a long day of work or even just first thing on a Sunday, there’s nothing better than getting a sweet treat and a coffee to start the day and in New Jersey, we have so many amazing places to go for just that.

Everyone is partial to their favorite bakeries and rightfully so. Most of the time we will just head straight to our go-to bakeries but, if you’re looking to try something new the people of Yelp have named the best-rated bakery in the entire state.

You absolutely need to make plans to check this place in Harrison, New Jersey if you love sweet treats and trying out new bakeries across the state.

You Have To Visit Gio Docinhos in Harrison, New Jersey

The shop is called Gio Docinhos and they seem to be making some of the best baked goods in the state according to reviewers on Yelp. It's a cozy Brazilian cafe and they currently have a rating of 4.7 stars on Yelp. People from all over North Jersey are raving about their delicious treats.

Their social media are dedicated to some of the most delicious-looking pastries and cakes and just from the pictures, I can tell this shop lives up to the hype.

If you’re looking to check out this tasty bakery, you can find Gio Docinhos located at 111 Frank E Rodger Boulevard South in Harrison New Jersey!