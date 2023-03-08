New Indian Restaurant Coming to Nassau Park in Princeton, NJ

Soon there will be another dining option in the Princeton area.

A new Indian restaurant is coming soon to Nassau Park Pavilion.

It's called Godavari. It will be located near the At Home home decor store and Masa Sushi at 465 Nassau Park Boulevard.

If you haven't heard of it before, it's an Indian chain restaurant specializing in authentic Indian food.

It's been around since 2015. There are over 30 locations, not only in the United States but Canada as well.

This will be the third New Jersey restaurant. There is a Godavari in Jersey City and Edison as well.

I browsed the menu on its website. There will be soups, appetizers, South Indian foods (Babai Idly, Ghee Idly and more), Godavari specialties, entrees, kids specials and more. You can check it out for yourself here.

Look for the opening to be before the end of March.

There are more eateries in the works in Nassau Park. Have you noticed the construction near PetSmart and HomeGoods?

The four restaurants being built are:

Paris Baguette which is described as "your neighborhood bakery cafe serving pastries, warm breads, gourmet sandwiches, salads, stunning cakes and expertly brewed drinks."

Bluestone Lane is an Australian inspired coffee shop and cafe featuring an all day brunch menu, bowls, sandwiches, pastries and other snacks. There are two locations in Philadelphia as well.

Just Salad encourages you to eat with a purpose. You can build your own salads, bowls, wraps, soups and smoothies.

Mezah Mediterranean Grill's slogan is, "Seriously good food, made from scratch." It's DIY bowls. You choose the meal, greens, grains, protein, toppings, sauces, then add sides, sweets and drinks.

This is a lot to look forward to. I'll keep you posted.

