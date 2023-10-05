Spooky Szn is in full effect. If you're looking for fun Halloween-ish things to do, you won't have to go far.

The 18 Best U.S. Small Towns to Visit for Halloween were just named by Trips to Discover and a popular Bucks County, PA town made the list.

Can you guess?

It's New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Good choice, don't you think? This is quite an honor considering Salem, Massachusetts is also on the list. Salem is the ultimate Halloween destination, right?

New Hope certainly has many great Halloween events in and around town. It's very pretty in the fall too with all the leaves changing colors along the river. It's truly a great place to stroll around.

Trips to Discover had this to say about New Hope:

"One of the best towns in Pennsylvania for a Halloween getaway. New Hope is a picturesque destination set along the Delaware River. Near the New Jersey/Pennsylvania state border, you'll find a long list of spooky events to attend while visiting. Lantern-led ghost tours are available throughout September and October, while Scarecrows in the Village (in nearby Peddler's Village) is a popular annual event with a variety of humorous and scary displays. Little ones will love the silly, not-too-spooky Halloween Spooktacular at Sesame Place and Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres is a nationally acclaimed haunted attraction with state-of-the-art technology, cutting-edge special effects and a cast of well-trained performers."

To see the entire list of the best small towns in the U.S. to visit for Halloween, click here.

PS. Don't forget about New Hope's New Jersey neighbor, Lambertville. There's always top notch, old-fashioned Halloween throughout town as well.

Happy Halloween!

