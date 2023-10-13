There's been a star sighting at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA.

Deena Cortese Buckner, one of the stars of MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, her husband Chris and their two cutie kids were spotted having some fall fun there recently.

They were all smiles on a wagon ride. I'm sure they were on their way to pick some pumpkins.

There are so many fun things to do at the farm for all ages.

There's a 5-acre corn maze, a huge jumping pillow, pedal go-carts, rubber ducky races, a sports zone, a cow train ride, an obstacle course, backyard games, barn animals, a chalk truck, wall ball, a giant swing, roller bowler and so much more.

Don't miss Eerie Illuminations. It's like the Holiday Light Show, but, it's Halloween-themed.

You jump on a wagon to see some of your favorite Halloween characters all lit up. It's more fun than spooky. No nightmares for the kids, just giggles.

The Buckners were dressed in flannels and hoodies and looked like they had a great time. How could you not?

They stayed until the sun went down and took adorable family pictures.

I wonder if they had a private campfire. You and your friends can reserve one to hang out around. It's super fun and a great way to enjoy the nice, fall weather. There are s'mores kits for sale, kettle corn and more. My friends and I did it for my birthday a few years ago.

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, PA.

You never know who you may run into.

Enjoy.

