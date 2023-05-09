Morgan Wallen Postpones All Shows in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Music superstar, Morgan Wallen, will not be coming to town after all.

The country music superstar just announced on social media that he’s canceling six weeks of concerts (as of May 9). The shows are expected to be rescheduled, but it affects several dates in our area.

The decision to postpone Wallen's shows comes on the advice of his doctors. They are calling for six weeks of vocal rest, Wallen says.

The star had previously canceled a handful of shows citing some health issues. In fact, after about a 10-day window of vocal rest, he hit the road for three more shows. That's when he apparently re-injured his vocal cords.

As a result, he’s been advised by doctors not to talk at all during this timeframe, Wallen revealed.

In our area this appears to affect quite a few shows as Wallen’s sold-out tour was scheduled to hit the following areas in our area:

May 18 - Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa

May 19 & 20 - MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

June 17 - Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

All of those shows were basically sold out in our area so there will surely be a lot of disappointed fans ahead of these scheduled shows.

We've reached out to the venues for more information about new dates. Right now the ticketing websites just say "date TBD."

The good news is that Wallen says the tour is working to reschedule all of the affected shows.

However, no immediate information was offered about options for any potential refunds.

If you have tickets, hold on to them. Typically tickets are honored on the rescheduled tour dates.

Wallen says that was told by doctors that if he "keeps singing," he could "permanently damage" his voice. "They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%."



We'll keep you posted.