An iconic Jersey Shore movie theatre has reopened, according to Shore Local.

The Moorlyn Square Theatre on the Ocean City Boardwalk is back!

Moorlyn Theatre in Ocean City has reopened

The Ocean City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday (July 25) to celebrate the long-awaited reopening of the movie theatre.

The first movies will be shown today (Friday, July 26). Grab your tickets.

Now playing: Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters, Despicable Me 4, and Inside Out 2. All new releases.

Locals and tourists in the quaint South Jersey shore town are thrilled to once again have a movie theatre in town.

The Moorlyn Theatre has been closed since 2016

It's been closed since 2016. Time hasn't been kind to the old theatre.

Thankfully, Town Square Entertainment bought the historic building and invested millions to make it great again.

The company has also renovated theatres in Stone Harbor, Rio Grande, Ventnor, and Northfield.

A massive renovation at the Moorlyn has been going on for months and now, it's finally ready.

My family has vacationed in Ocean City for many years. We've seen plenty of movies at the Moorlyn including the hilarious Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, starring Will Ferrell back in the early 2000s.

It will be so exciting to go see a movie on the boardwalk again when we're there in August for vacation.

It's the perfect spot to cool off on a hot summer day or a rainy day down the shore (which is always better than a day at home).

The new Moorlyn Theatre will be open all year

Great news. The new Moorlyn Square Theatre will be open all year long.

It's located at 9th Street, on the boardwalk.

For movie listings and more information, click here.

