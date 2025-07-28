NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 28
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Wednesday with heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 95°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:49am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:08a
|High
Mon 11:20a
|Low
Mon 5:17p
|High
Mon 11:26p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:54a
|Low
Mon 4:41p
|High
Mon 11:00p
|Low
Tue 5:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 11:08a
|Low
Mon 4:53p
|High
Mon 11:14p
|Low
Tue 5:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:50a
|Low
Mon 4:45p
|High
Mon 10:56p
|Low
Tue 5:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:13a
|High
Mon 3:00p
|Low
Mon 9:22p
|High
Tue 3:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:12a
|High
Mon 11:10a
|Low
Mon 5:15p
|High
Mon 11:19p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:47a
|High
Mon 2:07p
|Low
Mon 8:56p
|High
Tue 2:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 5:46a
|High
Mon 12:01p
|Low
Mon 5:50p
|High
Tue 12:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:54a
|Low
Mon 4:49p
|High
Mon 11:01p
|Low
Tue 5:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:08a
|High
Mon 11:19a
|Low
Mon 5:12p
|High
Mon 11:31p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:58a
|Low
Mon 4:52p
|High
Mon 11:11p
|Low
Tue 5:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 5:46a
|High
Mon 12:00p
|Low
Mon 5:51p
|High
Tue 12:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
2022 Polar Bear Plunge
Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ
New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis