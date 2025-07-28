Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Wednesday with heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 82° - 95° Sunrise/Sunset 5:49am - 8:15pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:08a High

Mon 11:20a Low

Mon 5:17p High

Mon 11:26p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:54a Low

Mon 4:41p High

Mon 11:00p Low

Tue 5:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 11:08a Low

Mon 4:53p High

Mon 11:14p Low

Tue 5:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:50a Low

Mon 4:45p High

Mon 10:56p Low

Tue 5:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:13a High

Mon 3:00p Low

Mon 9:22p High

Tue 3:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:12a High

Mon 11:10a Low

Mon 5:15p High

Mon 11:19p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:47a High

Mon 2:07p Low

Mon 8:56p High

Tue 2:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 5:46a High

Mon 12:01p Low

Mon 5:50p High

Tue 12:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:54a Low

Mon 4:49p High

Mon 11:01p Low

Tue 5:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:08a High

Mon 11:19a Low

Mon 5:12p High

Mon 11:31p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:58a Low

Mon 4:52p High

Mon 11:11p Low

Tue 5:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 5:46a High

Mon 12:00p Low

Mon 5:51p High

Tue 12:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

