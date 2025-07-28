NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 28

Dog beach in Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Wednesday with heat index values up to 104 degrees expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature82° - 95°
Sunrise/Sunset5:49am - 8:15pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:08a		High
Mon 11:20a		Low
Mon 5:17p		High
Mon 11:26p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:54a		Low
Mon 4:41p		High
Mon 11:00p		Low
Tue 5:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 11:08a		Low
Mon 4:53p		High
Mon 11:14p		Low
Tue 5:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:50a		Low
Mon 4:45p		High
Mon 10:56p		Low
Tue 5:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:13a		High
Mon 3:00p		Low
Mon 9:22p		High
Tue 3:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:12a		High
Mon 11:10a		Low
Mon 5:15p		High
Mon 11:19p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:47a		High
Mon 2:07p		Low
Mon 8:56p		High
Tue 2:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 5:46a		High
Mon 12:01p		Low
Mon 5:50p		High
Tue 12:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:54a		Low
Mon 4:49p		High
Mon 11:01p		Low
Tue 5:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:08a		High
Mon 11:19a		Low
Mon 5:12p		High
Mon 11:31p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:58a		Low
Mon 4:52p		High
Mon 11:11p		Low
Tue 5:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 5:46a		High
Mon 12:00p		Low
Mon 5:51p		High
Tue 12:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

