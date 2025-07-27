You hope this never happens to you, but ultimately it will one day.

And you shouldn't have to call your roadside assistance to get it done, you should know how to do it yourself.

I'm talking about changing a tire, and it came to light over the weekend when I saw someone stopped on the shoulder on my way home. Their back tire was clearly flat, and they were on the phone calling for assistance.

Now, if you get a flat tire on a major roadway, then I agree you may not want to change it yourself. then. It's dangerous trying to get out of your vehicle with cars flying past you at high rates of speed. The risk wouldn't be worth the reward. But this person was broken down on a back road near my house, where the speed limit is 25mph.

Roadside assistance is great, and it can definitely come in handy for big problems you face on the road, but for changing a tire? It feels really unnecessary to call them for that.

For instance, this past winter, my brother got a flat tire while I was on vacation with him and some friends. We drove the car to a remote parking lot where we then got out and put the spare tire on ourselves. The whole ordeal probably took 15 minutes.

It's a skill that everyone should know how to do! Especially because you're bound to get a flat tire at some point. Rather than ask for help and then have to tip the person who does it you can just do it for free yourself!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

