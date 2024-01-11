Sandra Fortunato, known across Ocean County for decades as Miss Liberty has passed away.

The news of her passing was confirmed by several local leaders including the Toms River GOP on Facebook.

Fortunato had been battling cancer for at least the past year.

Late last summer, a GoFundMe was set up benefitting Fortunato, as she reportedly battled stage 4 cancer.

The GoFundMe page said that her cancer "destroyed her left eye and threatens her life." Fortunato even wrote on Facebook last September that she had lost her home as a result of the financial and health struggles (more via the NYPost too).

Patrick McMullan Archives Patrick McMullan via Getty Image loading...

Nobody loved the spotlight quite like Sondra. Miss Liberty was a quirky "local celebrity" for years. She was kinda like a Kardashian around town because one could say she was famous... simply for being famous.

She was known to locals for decades for her "unique" style. Fortunato seemingly gave herself titles like "Miss World Series," and "Miss Super Bowl." Though most of her titles didn't appear to be officially awarded, so they were more "self-proclaimed titles."

YouTube YouTube loading...

But, yet, she was a beloved local icon who appeared in most local parades and nearly all photo ops. She was a regular in the stands at many Giants games.

Plus, you lived in the Toms River, NJ area in the '90s and '00s you surely saw her driving her Cadillac around town with signs touting her many titles.

The exact details around her passing were not immediately clear. But she certainly will be missed by locals.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi