I've got some exciting news. There's another great dining option in the area.

Popular Princeton restaurant, Mi Espana, has opened another location in Robbinsville, according to Gretalia Hospitality Group.

You're going to love it. Mi Espana Robbinsville is a fun, hip and lively eatery featuring the authentic flavors of Spain.

The decor is cool. Look...

I love the Spanish tiles, the arches, and the brick feel. Such a cool vibe.

The Grand Opening is TONIGHT (Monday, May 8), starting at 4pm.

Mi Espana Robbinsville has a unique feel, different than the Princeton location. Princeton is a smaller location, focusing on Spanish street foods, giving it a food truck feel. The Robbinsville location is much bigger and offers the traditional dishes of Spain.

Hope you're hungry. There's a lot to choose from: Tapas, Sopas Y Ensaladas (soups and salads), Pescados & Mariscos (fish and seafood), Carnes (meats), Nuestros Arroces (Bomba Rice Dishes to share) all created by Galacian Chef Jose Diaz. Postres (desserts), Galacian Specialties and Bebidas Calientes (hot beverages) too.

Owner, John Procaccini, told me, "We are excited to offer the great town of Robbinsville another unique dining experience with authentic dishes from all over Spain!"

Grab your friends and go. Mi Espana Robbinsville is located at 17 Main Street, next to Papa's Pizza. Mi Espana Princeton is located in the Princeton Shopping Center on Harrison Street.

Gretalia Hospitality Group's other restaurants include PJ's Pancake House, Osteria Procaccini, More than Q, Trattoria Procaccini, Union Boil Co., and Tavola Rustica.

