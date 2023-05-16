Want Taylor Swift Tickets at MetLife in New Jersey? You May Be Able to Buy Them Today (At Face Value)

If you've been trying to get tickets to see Taylor Swift and 'The Eras Tour' at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (or some call it New York), we've got an inside tip:

You MAY be able to buy tickets via Ticketmaster today (Tuesday, May 16) for Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Yes, the tickets would be at face value (and not those insane resale prices).

Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour will hit MetLife Stadium Memorial Day Weekend. She'll perform three shows on Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 27.

Why today? Tuesday marks exactly 10 days out from when Taylor's run in New Jersey kicks off, and that's been a key day for Taylor Swift fans at previous stops on the tour.

Of course, we don't need to remind you about the fiasco on Ticketmaster back in November when tickets went on sale. If you're a Swiftie, you know this already.

BUT! Ticketmaster has been randomly supplying tickets to fans just days before the show.

So Swiftie insiders have noticed that approximately 10 days before each city that Ticketmaster will offer tickets to verified fans who were not able to initially get tickets to the show.

Ticketmaster has been notifying those fans via text message. Those text messages start around 10 am and are delivered to fans until at least 3 pm. The text includes a promo code that allows fans to choose their tickets.

For me? The message hit my text message inbox at exactly 10:04 am exactly 10 days before her recent Philadelphia concerts. It said:

“VERY LIMITED number of production hold tickets available for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia”

Then it had a direct link and a code to purchase tickets.

We've heard that this has worked for other fans who were shut out back in November. Though, we're not entirely sure how many of these codes go out in advance.

You must be previously registered as a Verified Fan with Ticketmaster from the original sale for The Eras Tour. So if you didn't register already, sorry to say, you won't be getting a text message from Ticketmaster today.

