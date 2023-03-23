Guy Fieri is just one of those TV show hosts that I personally can never get enough of. Every show he’s ever been a part of, I instantly become obsessed and I feel like I’m totally not the only one who feels this way.

Of course, we all know him mainly for his show which is called Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives which has been on the Food Network for 16 years now.

I’m sure when the show first started back in 2007, Guy Fieri or the Food Network team didn’t imagine that it would turn into one of the biggest food or cooking shows of all time.

If you’ve watched the show, you know that a few New Jersey Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dive restaurants have been featured on the show, and even some from Mercer County specifically.

If you’ve ever been to Dolce and Clemente in Robbinsville, New Jersey, you probably know that they’ve been featured on the show twice now. I couldn’t help but sit and wonder though, what other restaurants or markets in Mercer County deserve Guy Fieri’s attention?

There are so many amazing places to grab a bite to eat right in our area, and I feel like they deserve national attention from the man, the myth, the legend himself!

I asked a bunch of Mercer County residents on Facebook so thst I could curate the best list possible, and together, this is the list we came up with.

This is the official list of the Mercer County restaurants we are dying for Guy Fieri to visit for Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives:

Mercer County Demands Guy Fieri Feature These Restaurants On Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri has to do a food tour of Mercer County, NJ and stop at these places!