Get ready for some summer fun at Mercer County Park in West Windsor.

The Mercer County Summer Concert Series kicks off Friday, July 14th, according to the Mercer County Park Commission.

There's something for everyone with many different themes and genres like Country, Rock, R&B, Latin, Soul and Trenton Night.

Check out the schedule below and see what you'd like:

Josh Gracin, who will be a part of Country Night, was on American Idol. Tickets for that night, which also features Thompson Square will be available to buy on Community Pass. Click here for that information or scan the QR Code in the Facebook post above. ou'll get an Early Bird price if you order by July 1st.

You could also win tickets this week by finding the Golden tickets that are being hidden. Keep checking Facebook for the latest.

Most of the shows are Friday nights at Mercer County Park's Festival Grounds, near the ice rink. It's such a fun way to kick off a summer weekend. It's a great outdoor venue.

Bring your family and friends for a night of awesome live music close to home. Admission is only $5 per person. Children under 12 are FREE. What a deal...especially nowadays.

Gates will open one hour before the show starts so you can hang out, eat and drink. There will be vendors on site. Sorry, no outside food or drinks are allowed except for sealed plastic bottles of water. No glass bottles.

Definitely bring lawn chairs, beach chairs, blankets and pillows to relax and enjoy the music.

This is great. Something to look forward to this summer.

For more information, ticket pricing and concert updates, click here.

Mercer County Park is located at 1638 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township.

This sounds like so much fun. You may just see me singing and dancing.

Save the dates and get tickets now.