You'd better check your tickets.

If you bought your Mega Millions ticket for last night's drawing (Tuesday, August 8th) in Pennsylvania, you could be a MILLION dollars richer today.

Unfortunately, you're not a billionaire, but a million isn't bad.

Get our free mobile app

Where Was the $1.58 Billion Mega Millions Ticket Sold?

There was only one winning ticket for the $1.58 BILLION jackpot last night...and it wasn't sold anywhere around here. It was sold down in Florida.

The winner could be one person or it could be a group of people that went in together on a ticket. In any case, the winning ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

This was the biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever, the third biggest lottery prize ever. Crazy, right? That's some life-changing money.

$1 Million Winning Tickets Sold for August 8 Mega Millions Drawing

There were three $1 million winning tickets. These tickets matched all five of the white balls. They were sold in Pennsylvania, California, Texas, and West Virginia.

We'll find out where exactly those tickets were sold later today.

Winning Numbers for August 8 Mega Millions Drawing

Wondering what those winning numbers are? They are 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the gold MegaBall was 14.

The winner (or winners) will choose between annual payments or a lump sum of $783.3 million.

Which would you choose? I think I'd go with the lump sum. Even that is an insane amount of money.

Congratulations, whoever you are!

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.]