Everything Must Go: Bed Bath & Beyond in Marlton NJ Isn’t Surviving Afterall

Well, I guess we could all see this coming.

After initially surviving the latest round of Bed Bath & Beyond closures in New Jersey, the Marlton location at 740 Rte 73 S in the Willow Ridge Plaza is closing afterall, according to a post by Facebook community page A View From Evesham.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

This news comes shortly after reports that the chain is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to the page, the store has posted "Store Closing Sale", "Everything Must Go "All Sales Final" signs in the windows.

As for their "Everything Must Go" sale, Facebook users report that they're offering 10% off everything, which some are saying is a bit underwhelming. Users also say that no coupons will be accepted. So don't bother brining in that 20% off coupon clipping you've been holding onto since 2010.

No word yet on the Marlton location's exact closing date

And in case you missed it, 6 other Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New Jersey are also set to close. As of right now, the Cherry Hill location at 2130 Marlton Pike W, is still standing. But it's probably only a matter of time before that one closes too, unfortunately.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here's a more thorough list of all of the stores closing across the country.

Are you said to see the Marlton location going? What would you like to see replace it? Don't be afraid to chime in in the comments!

NJ Restaurants Featured on The Food Network That Are Now CLOSED I did a little research and found out that these once "seen on tv" restaurants aren't open anymore.