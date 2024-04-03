CANCELLED: Made in America Music Fest 2024 in Philadelphia is Scrapped AGAIN!

Major bummer! One of the most highly-anticipated music festivals in Philadelphia will NOT be making a return this year.

It was just announced today that the annual Made in America music festival in Philly has been CANCELLED for 2024. This makes the 2nd year in a row the festival has been scrapped.

The organizers made the disheartening announcement via social media on Wednesday, citing changes in purveyors and a desire to reimagine the popular event:

So there does seem to be a glimmer of hope for the future. The announcement promises that the festival will return, and hopefully it'll come back bigger and better than ever before.

Made in America cancellation was unclear in 2023

When Made in America was cancelled in 2023, the reason was a little murky, but it was widely speculated that one of the primary causes was the controversy surrounding Lizzo, who was set to headline the festival with SZA.

The last time the festival took place was in 2022, headlined by Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator.

Another disappointment came earlier this year when it was announced that the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware has also been cancelled for 2024. Only in that case, it seems to be cancelled indefinitely.

This is sure to be a major bummer for hundreds of music festival lovers in the Philadelphia area. The festival organized and curated by Jay-Z has been a tradition in the city since 2012.

No word yet on if they plan on resuming in 2025. Fingers crossed it'll be back sooner rather than later.

