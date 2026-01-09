Macy's is once again gearing up to shrink its brick-and-mortar footprint. This time around it looks like two New Jersey locations are on the chopping block as part of the robust retail giant's ongoing restructuring.

Macy's to Close At Least 14 Stores Nationwide to Start 2026

Macy's confirmed on Thursday that they will close 14 stores nationwide in the first quarter of the year. The stores on the chopping block are part of the company's "Bold New Chapter" turnaround plan.

READ MORE: Sale of JC Penney Store in NJ Falls Through

In fact, back in February 2024, Macy's confirmed their plans to close 150 stores by the end of 2026 (that would mark about a third of their total retail footprint), reports say.

The Macy's closure list, which was revealed this week, are coast-to-coast with stores in California, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington. Additionally, there are two stores in New Jersey.

Macy's to Close Two Stores in New Jersey

The two New Jersey stores that are on the chopping block are located in North Jersey. The Macy's stores that are slated to close are:

Livingston, NJ Macy's - Livingston Mall- located at 112 Eisenhower Parkway - This store was a longtime staple inside the Essex County Mall. This mall has seen a striking customer base on recent years.

Get our free mobile app

Ramsey, NJ Macy's - Interstate Shopping Center - located at 225 Interstate Shopping Center - This Macy's store opened just over a year ago. It's a smaller store located inside a shopping center.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania store closure is not in our area. It'll be near Pittsburgh. That's the Macy's in Tarentum ,PA (at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills), reports say.

When Will Liquidation (Going Out Of Business) Sales Start at Macy's Stores?

Clearance and liquidation sale are expected to start at these stares in mid-January. They'll last about 10 weeks with the stores closing at some point in March. Standard return policies typically change for liquidation so be aware of that when making a purchase as well.

It's unclear if Macy's has plans to close additional stores later in 2026.