Heads up. You're not going to be able to shop at Lululemon in Newtown for a little while. Don't worry, it won't be that long.

The Patch is reporting that the temporary Lululemon Pop Up shop in the Village at Newtown shopping center has now closed as the new, permanent location is prepared and scheduled to open next month.

Get our free mobile app

The Lululemon Pop Up Shop has been in the Village of Newtown for a few years. The idea behind the Pop Up shop was to gauge the interest in the area before committing to a permanent store. Well, the interest is there. I've been there several times with my teenage daughter and it's always packed.

In August, the Lululemon Pop Up store was moved into the old Pier One Imports store, in the same shopping center, so the original Pop Up shop could be converted to the new, permanent space, next to Chipotle. The work is still going on.

By the way, Capital Grille is coming to the old Pier One Imports store. No word on an opening date for that yet.

Google Google loading...

If the work stays on schedule, the new, permanent Lululemon location will be opening in November, just in time for holiday shopping.

If you've never heard of Lululemon before, it sells high-end activewear men, women, boys and girls, and accessories for working out...yoga, running, whatever you're doing, actually.

I often see people with Lululemon clothes and accessories too...the everywhere belt bag is so popular right now....also, water bottles, hair clips, hats and more.

I'll let you know when the Grand Opening will be.