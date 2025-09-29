Here we go! Lorde is about to return to Philadelphia for a headlining concert for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. She'll perform Tuesday night (September 30) at the newly renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center).

It's a (mostly) sold out show. So there is a LOT of demand for this show too, of course.

From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is Lorde's Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" begins at 7:00 p.m., according to arena officials at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Of course, show's don't "start" on time. We have more insights about the actual set times for Lorde (and all performances) on Tuesday night.

Is There An Opening Act for Lorde's 2025 Concert in Philadelphia at the Xfinity Mobile Arena?

Yes, there are two supporting acts on this tour. Blood Orange and The Japanese House will perform before the headliner takes to the stage.

The Japanese House should hit the stage right around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night. Their performance will last about 30 minutes. They'll be followed by Blood Orange, who will perform around 7:40 pm until 8:25 pm.

What Time Will Lorde Perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia?

As for Lorde, you can expect the headlining act to start their set between 8:55 and 9:00 pm.

If you're wondering how long she will stay on stage? We expect her performance set set to wrap up between 10:35 and 10:45 pm.



Set times are always subject to change, so it's always a good idea to be in your seat with a few extra minutes to spare. Performance can start late OR early for any number of reasons. So don't be tailgating at Stateside Live! for too long before the show or you may miss the start of the concert.

What Is the Setlist for Lorde's Concert in Philly?

We dug into Lorde's setlists for previous dates to see what we can expect in Philly on September 30, 2025.

We know that many people like to be surprised and don't want to see that information ahead of time. So we posted that info inside another article on our website. You can just click HERE to view Lorde's setlist for Philadelphia 2025.

Are Tickets Still Available for Lorde's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See Lorde in Philadelphia?

As of publish time, there are limited tickets left. GREAT seats just dropped earlier today (September 29) via the Xfinity Mobile Arena and Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets are also available on some resale websites. It's always in your best interest to verify the validity of any third-party tickets that you purchase online.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Lorde Concert at the Xfinity Mobile Arena Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show or it can be purchased in advance on the Ticketmaster website.

General parking in advance is $40, and it's expected to cost the same on the day of the show.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Xfinity Mobile Arena does not accept any cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 3 p.m. for an evening concert.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:

Xfinity Mobile Arena Parking in Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena loading...

Will the Stadium Complex in South Philly Be Busy on Wednesday?

If you're heading to the show, there's some good news.

There are no other major events planned in the complex Tuesday night so there will be plenty of parking available. Though, mass transit is always advised to take SEPTA right to the arena.

What is the Bag Policy at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for Lorde's Concert 2025?

The Xfinity Mobile Arena prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Xfinity Mobile Arena's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed Inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena for Lorde's Concert in 2025?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.