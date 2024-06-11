It's such a fun time of year.

The weather's getting warmer, school's almost out for summer, and the L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair is coming to Mercer County soon!

It's always a good time, filled with some old-fashioned fun. You won't want to miss it.

Spread the word. The carnival kicks off Friday, June 28th and runs through Sunday, July 7th at Mercer County Park in West Windsor.

You'll want to bring all your friends because there will be lots of carnival rides, games, food, live entertainment, a pie-eating contest, racing pigs, circus acts, fireworks and more.

On opening night, June 28th, local favorite, the Ernie White Band, will take the stage. Later in the evening, there will be fireworks lighting up the sky...make sure you stick around.

For a list of the other live entertainment acts, click here. It looks like a great lineup.

There are special theme nights throughout the week:

Monday, July 1st is Dollar Night. Admission is only a dollar (Admission is $5 other nights) and rides only cost $1 each. FYI - Tickets come in sheets of 10. Rides are between 3 and 6 tickets.

Tuesday, July 2nd is a $25 Wristband Special.

Camp Day is also July 2nd. Click here for more details. Camp Counselors can bring their campers for special daytime hours.

If you're looking for something to do on 4th of July, the fair is open.

To buy tickets and for more information, click here.

The L.E.A.D Fest State Fair will be at Mercer County Park Festival Grounds, 1638 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor Township, NJ.

Get ready to have some big time fun!

