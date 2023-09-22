I know this is a question on the mind of many in the Lawrence Township area. Is LA Fitness still being built in the Lawrence Shopping Center?

Hmmm. I've wondered the same thing myself. I drive by that shopping center often and have noticed the lot is still empty.

Google Google loading...

It's been a few years since word first came that LA Fitness would be building a new gym there. The "Coming Soon" signs went up, the old building was torn down, a new parking lot was paved and that's where it stopped.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Everyone seemed to think the pandemic was to blame for the hold up, but, now what?

The topic comes up what seems like constantly in the Lawrence Township community Facebook groups with residents wondering if anyone has heard any news on its fate.

I reached out to Lawrence Township Municipal Manager, Keven Nerwinski, and got an update.

Get our free mobile app

Nerwinski said, "So far, LA Fitness has not informed us that they are withdrawing their permits and not building on the site."

The owners of the Lawrence Shopping Center, JJ Operating Inc., confirmed what Nerwinski told me saying, "LA Fitness has not canceled its plans to build on the site. But, it's also not taking any affirmative action to advance the project at this time."

Of course, this could change, but, this is the latest information.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

The Lawrence Shopping Center has undergone a complete renovation and welcomed many new business over the past few years. Lidl, Auto Zone, Five Below, Dollar Tree, Plato's Closet, Meatheadz, Heavenly Hounds, Cafe Du Pain Bakery, Bury the Hatchet ax throwing, Ollie's, just to name a few.

It's great to see the shopping center flourishing again.

I will let you know if anything changes.

How Many Of These Old Quaker Bridge Mall Stores Do You Remember? The Quaker Bridge Mall has been open since 1975. There's been many changes in stores and restaurants over the years. How many of the old places do you remember?

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list