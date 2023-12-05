KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opening 7 More NJ Locations

If you're craving some Korean Hot Pot, get ready for this.

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is expanding in New Jersey with 7 locations on the way, according to NJ.com.

The popular restaurant chain has just announced their plans to open in Woodbridge, at the St. Georges Crossing shopping center (855 St. Georges Ave.) However, an exact opening date has yet to be announced.

This is just one of seven more locations KPot is planning to open in New Jersey! Here's where they're planning to open them:

Deptford

Hazlet

Lawrenceville

Lodi

Neptune

Secaucus

If you've never had KPot and you're impatient to try, it's ok. They've already planted their flag in New Jersey.

Here's where they're currently open in New Jersey:

Woodbridge

East Brunswick

Englewood

Jersey City

Kearny

Toms River

Union

Check out their full map of locations HERE.

Curious to try? Their website promises a delicious culinary experience:

"KPOT is a unique, hands-on all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors – but modernized with a full bar and a nightlife-like atmosphere."

Their hot pot dining method is prepared with simmering soups at the table with a variety of different Asian spices, sauces and ingredients, served with vegetables and thinly sliced meats that are cooked at the table. You can grill your own meats such as thinly sliced beef belly, pork, pork belly, lamb, kobe beef and chicken. Yum! Their menu also includes seafood, dumplings, veggies and more!

You a fan of KPot? Let us know if you'll be checking them out.

