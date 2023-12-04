Exciting news for sushi lovers in Cherry Hill!

Kooma Asian Fusion & Sushi Bar is coming to the Cherry Hill Mall, replacing the vacant space of the former California Pizza Kitchen (next to Macy's), according to South Jersey Food Scene.

When will Kooma Asian Fushion & Sushi Bar be open in Cherry Hill?

Planning is still in its early stages, so no word yet on a projected opening date. We'll keep an eye out for the renovation progress on-site when it begins.

What is Kooma Asian Fusion?

Kooma Asian Fusion promises a modernized fine dining experience, specializing in high-quality Japanese, Chinese, and Korean style dishes. Their delicious menu includes sushi and sashimi plates, entrees including teriyaki chicken, beef bulgogi and pork belly, noodles & stir-fry, and a wide variety of classic and specialty sushi rolls.

They have 2 locations, in King of Prussia and West Chester, Pennsylvania.

This is a pretty cool new development for the Cherry Hill Mall. Earlier this year, they also welcomed Eddie V's Prime Seafood, which replaced the former space of Grand Lux Cafe.

The space of the empty California Pizza Kitchen is prime real estate, and it's sure to get good foot traffic in such a popular shopping mall. It's been looking like a sad, empty space for quite a while, so it'll be nice to see the space occupied again!

Are you looking forward to this new dining option coming to the mall?

