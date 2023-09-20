The big event is ALMOST here! The Jonas Brothers are bringing their latest tour Five Albums One Night' to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on September 21, 2023.

The show covers nearly all of the band's hit songs over the past two decades, and has been getting rave reviews across the globe.

Since the concerts have been living up to the hype, it's safe to say that we cannot wait for the boys to arrive in the City of Brotherly Love. From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time is the Jonas Brothers' Philadelphia Concert?

The "show begins at 7 pm, according to venue officials.

However, we have more insights on the exact set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for the Jonas Brothers Concert in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center?

The pop-soul band Lawrence has been the opening act for the tour (so far) in previous cities.

What Time Will the Jonas Brothers Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

We've dug into the set times from some of the group's earlier stops on this tour, and they appear to have taken to the stage around 8:00 p.m. each night so far.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live Getty Images loading...

Trust us though, if you're hanging out at the Wells Fargo concession stands or pregaming at Xfinity Live! before the show, don't push it too close.

It's probably best to be in your seat no later than 8:30 p.m. You don't wanna miss ANY of this show.

All set times are, of course, subject to change.

What Is the Setlist for the Jonas Brothers' Philadelphia Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

We dug into some of their past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on September 20.

Jonas Brothers Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. - Las Vegas, NV Getty Images loading...

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.

Are Tickets Still Available for the Jonas Brothers' Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last-minute JoBro Tickets in Philadelphia?

Last-minute tickets are still available for the show (as of Wednesday, September 20).

You can purchase them directly via the Wells Fargo Center's official website. There actually appear to be some good seats available for relatively affordable prices as of Wednesday.

Hopefully, it stays that way.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Jonas Brothers Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue, of course. As of this moment, you can purchase a parking spot in advance for $44 online using the Wells Fargo Center's SpotHero app.

Composite via Getty Images & Canva Composite via Getty Images & Canva loading...

The cost to park the day of is usually $35.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open several hours before a concert. Check back for an update on that here.

There are no other major events posted at the sports complex that night, so that will make parking less crowded at least. The Phillies will be taking on the Miami Marlins in Miami, FL that night.

Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia loading...

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Jonas Brothers Concert 2023?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue in accordance with league and event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Center's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for the 2023 Jonas Brothers Concert in Philadelphia?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

Getty Images for iHeartRadio Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.