I have to admit, I didn't realize Wrestlemania was such a big deal.

As you can tell, I'm not a wrestling fan. I've got nothing against it, it was just never a part of my world.

My husband was a fan when he was a kid, but by the time I met it, he didn't follow it like he used to.

Jason Kelce made a surprise appearance at Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia

Jason Kelce, who just retired after a long career with the Philadelphia Eagles, is Philadelphia's sweetheart, so it shouldn't have come as a shock when he made a surprise appearance on his home turf at Wrestlemania 40 on Saturday, but it did to some. Although, some fans thought it may have been a plan because it was at the Linc.

When I heard the news, I immediately reached out to friends who had tickets to the show at Lincoln Financial Field. They said the crowd loved every minute of his part in one of the matches.

Kelce's former Eagles' teammate, Lane Johnson appeared at Wrestlemania 40 too

It wasn't just Jason. His former Eagles teammate, Lane Johnson, was there too.

The pair jumped in the ring during the match between Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escabar wearing face-covering Philadelphia Eagles headgear.

When Jason Kelce revealed himself the announcer referenced Taylor Swift

When they took them off and revealed who they were, an announcer was quick to bring up Jason's Taylor Swift connection, like so many others these days, saying, "Isn't that what's her name's brother-in-law?" Ha ha.

It looked like Jason had a blast being a part of the fun. He's a kid at heart. This may have been a dream come true for him. He was a natural. Maybe the WWE will offer him a job. Ha ha.

Keep entertaining us, Jason, we love it.

