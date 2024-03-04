WATCH LIVE: Jason Kelce Will Announce Decision About Retirement at Monday Press Conference

Philadelphia Eagles fans won't have to wait much longer to answer one of the burning questions that's been plaguing them this offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce JUST announced that he has decided on his plans for the future.

Of course, the big question is: will he return to the team or will the superstar retire from a storied career in the NFL?

Jason will share the news about that decision in a press conference, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday.

You can watch that press conference right here when it starts at 1 p.m.:

"I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon."

The Eagles have also announced that they will be hosting a press conference with Kelce at their facility today.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as more information is available.