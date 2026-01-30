A local restaurant is desperate to retrieve a piece of its family's history after someone swiped a sentimental sign while dining there recently.

A vintage sign was stolen from It's Nutts in Titusville

It's Nutt's on River Road in Titusville, posted on Facebook on Wednesday, that a vintage sign went missing from the men's bathroom on Tuesday night, and they want it back. This wasn't any old sign. It was a sign that the owner's late father had hung in his Stewart's Root Beer stand many years ago.

The post reads in part, "To our customers: we get it, you love our decor but please whoever STOLE the Stewart's Root Beer sign from the men's bathroom on Tuesday 1/27 from 4-8pm, please Return it."

The owner of the restaurant wants it back because it belonged to his late father

The popular restaurant is trying to make it easy for the person who stole the sign to return it. They've promised there will be no questions asked of the person who returns the stolen property and no charges filed with the police. The owner simply wants the piece of his father's legacy back where it belongs, with him.

There will be no questions asked or charges filed if the sign is returned

It's Nutt's says they have 3 possible suspects on camera, and if the sign is returned, they will not go to the police with the footage. Once again, they suggest dropping the sign off while the restaurant is open, with no questions asked. Or, you could return the sign when no one is there, by the front door, in the blue vestibule of the restaurant, sometime during the night.

The Facebook post continued, "Please, we are begging you. To everyone else, if you notice your buddy has a cool new sign hanging, please question or if you see it somewhere for sale please alert us."

It's an old Stewart's Root Beer sign from 1960

It was revealed in the comments of the post that it's an orange and cream colored poster sign from 1960. It has a young lady on it, serving root beer in a Stewart's mug. There's an old-time soda spicket on the left side. The sign says, "This orange you can't lick."

If anyone knows anything or sees the sign, please contact the restaurant.

