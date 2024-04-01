Finding the best pork roll (Taylor ham), egg and cheese in New Jersey

🔴 NJ101.5 surveyed listeners and readers for the best PEC sandwich

🔴 Ocean County received a lot of attention in the comments

🔴 Many residents think they make the best sandwich themselves

This is not the page for arguing whether the meat should be called pork roll or Taylor ham — that's meant for maybe 1 million other pages on the web.

We all know it's called pork roll (this is coming from someone who was raised to say "Taylor ham"), and the real debate is where you can find the best version of a New Jersey staple: a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich.

New Jersey 101.5 used Facebook to pose the question, and hundreds of people chimed in.

Many spots across the Garden State received a shout-out, but some were mentioned more than others.

The most popular answer given was "my kitchen," but we're talking about places that encourage walk-ins! And we're still trying to find the exact location of certain comments, such as "your momma's house on Saturday morning."

Best pork roll, egg, and cheese in NJ (according to NJ101.5 followers)

Slaters Deli (Google Street View) Slaters Deli (Google Street View) loading...

Slaters Deli (Middletown, Monmouth County)

Facebook Allenwood General Store via Facebook loading...

Allenwood General Store (Wall, Monmouth County)

Jovo's Deli via Facebook Jovo's Deli via Facebook loading...

Jovo's Deli (Brick, Ocean County)

White Diamond (Google Street View) White Diamond (Google Street View) loading...

White Diamond (Clark, Union County)

Betty & Nick's via Facebook Betty & Nick's via Facebook loading...

Betty & Nick's (Seaside Park, Ocean County)

Colts Neck General Store via Facebook Colts Neck General Store via Facebook loading...

Colts Neck General Store and Deli (Colts Neck, Monmouth County)

Lighthouse Deli of Manahawkin via Facebook Lighthouse Deli of Manahawkin via Facebook loading...

Lighthouse Deli of Manahawkin (Manahawkin, Ocean County)

Bagel Cafe (Google Street View) Bagel Cafe (Google Street View) loading...

Bagel Cafe (Cinnaminson, Burlington County)

JT's Bagel Hut via Facebook JT's Bagel Hut via Facebook loading...

JT's Bagel Hut (Forked River, Ocean County)

Fast Break (Google Street View) Fast Break (Google Street View) loading...

Fast Break (Toms River, Ocean County)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago From food items to popular clothing to entertainment outings — here's a roundup of what things cost in 2023, as compared to estimates from 2013 and 2003. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt