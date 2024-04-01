Finding the best pork roll (Taylor ham), egg and cheese in New Jersey
This is not the page for arguing whether the meat should be called pork roll or Taylor ham — that's meant for maybe 1 million other pages on the web.
We all know it's called pork roll (this is coming from someone who was raised to say "Taylor ham"), and the real debate is where you can find the best version of a New Jersey staple: a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich.
New Jersey 101.5 used Facebook to pose the question, and hundreds of people chimed in.
Many spots across the Garden State received a shout-out, but some were mentioned more than others.
The most popular answer given was "my kitchen," but we're talking about places that encourage walk-ins! And we're still trying to find the exact location of certain comments, such as "your momma's house on Saturday morning."
Best pork roll, egg, and cheese in NJ (according to NJ101.5 followers)
Slaters Deli (Middletown, Monmouth County)
Allenwood General Store (Wall, Monmouth County)
Jovo's Deli (Brick, Ocean County)
White Diamond (Clark, Union County)
Betty & Nick's (Seaside Park, Ocean County)
Colts Neck General Store and Deli (Colts Neck, Monmouth County)
Lighthouse Deli of Manahawkin (Manahawkin, Ocean County)
Bagel Cafe (Cinnaminson, Burlington County)
JT's Bagel Hut (Forked River, Ocean County)
Fast Break (Toms River, Ocean County)
