Has the best diner in Pennsylvania been officially declared? The state of Pennsylvania is huge and it’s full of amazing eats.

From diners to local restaurants to takeout spots, there are so many “must-try” places in the giant state of Pennsylvania. Love Food has made a list of the best diners in each U.S. state and is their pick for Pennsylvania accurate?

READ MORE: A Pennsylvania Grocery Store Has Been Named The Worst in America

There’s nothing better than waking up on a weekend morning and heading to the diner for a hot breakfast or even better, if you have time during the week to do the same!

In my opinion, there’s nothing better than a dinner visit no matter if it’s late at night or if it’s early in the morning.

What Is The Best Diner in Pennsylvania?

According to Love Food’s new list of the best diners in each U.S. state, the best diner in Pennsylvania is Pamela’s Diner in Pittsburgh, PA. Do you agree with their pick?

There are several Pamela’s Diners throughout the city of Pittsburgh, PA and apparently, each location is just as packed as the next! Whatever you’re craving from breakfast to lunch, Pamela’s has that waiting for you.

Get our free mobile app

From pancakes and omelets to burgers and salads, this spot has been serving up Pittsburgh since the 80s. So the question still stands, Pennsylvania. Is this spot truly the best diner in all of PA?

Pamela’s Diner has 4 Pittsburgh locations as of now. You can visit them at their Strip District location, their Mt.Lebanon location, their Shadyside location, and their Oakland location, all right in Pittsburgh, PA.

10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania Sorry, animals lovers! There are just some animals you can't have as pets in Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Austyn