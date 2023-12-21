Is New Jersey’s Most Popular Christmas Movie Your Favorite?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the best feeling is kicking your feet up on the couch under a warm blanket and watching your favorite Christmas movie. We all have our favorites that we just HAVE to watch year after year and it wouldn’t truly feel like Christmas without them!

Looper has officially made a map of the most popular Christmas movies in each state and I have to say the people of New Jersey have great taste!

Tons of movies are considered to be holiday classics like Frosty the Snowman, Elf, and Home Alone, but none of those are New Jersey’s favorite Christmas classics!

The website Looper used research on IIMDb and Google trends to determine the most popular Christmas movies by state and this is New Jersey’s.

What Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie in New Jersey for 2023?

New Jersey’s most popular Christmas movie for this year is How The Grinch Stole Christmas! There are a few different versions of this movie, but the version that this list is referring to is the animated 1966 version. I’m sure this is a staple for most families across the country, but apparently, it’s a huge hit in The Garden State!

