Ridgefield Park, NJ security officer charged with child rape

GARFIELD — A 19-year-old Ridgefield Park security officer was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child following a three-month investigation, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

In September, the Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted the prosecutor’s office Special Victims Unit regarding the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

Investigators said Abraham Rivera sexually assaulted a child in Garfield on one occasion.

On Wednesday, Rivera was arrested in Paramus and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Rivera is currently in the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance.

