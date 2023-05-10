Calling all teachers and nurses! Teacher's Week is May 8-16 and National Nurse's Week is May 6-12. So to celebrate both teachers and nurses, this popular late-night cookie chain is showing some warm, gooey love to the people who deserve appreciate every day!

Insomnia Cookies, a cookie chain famous for their late-night freshly baked cookie delivery service, is offering a special treat to teachers and nurses! Now until EOD on May 12, teachers & school staff and nurses can get 1 FREE 6-pack of classic cookies with a $5 in-store purchase. All you have to do is show proof of employment!

To prove your employment come in to any of their locations with your employee ID, pay stub, or other official proof of your position as a nurse or teacher/school staff to get that tasty 6 pack! This offer is in-store only, so unfortunately you won't be able to redeem the offer through delivery.

The classic flavors offered in the 6 pack are Classic Chunk, Classic with M&M's, Double Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Mint, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter Chip, Snickerdoodle, Sugar, and White Chocolate Macadamia. You can also pick from a selection of limited-time classic flavors. There are also vegan and gluten free options!

Insomnia Cookies has 3 New Jersey locations, in Ewing, Hoboken and New Brunswick. They also have multiple locations in Philadelphia!

So if you're a superhero teacher or nurse, take advantage and treat yourself! You deserve it and so much more. But hurry! Again, the offer ends EOD May 12.

Happy Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week!

