Impractical Jokers Star Murr to Appear at Barnes & Noble in Princeton, NJ
Exciting news.
Barnes & Noble Princeton will be hosting an Impractical Jokers star, and best-selling author, on Friday, October 25th from 6 - 8pm.
It's Murr.
His real name is James Murray, incase you're wondering.
The reality show star is also a Princeton resident.
He's lived there with his wife, Melyssa, for a few years now. They love the area and are regulars at Witherspoon Grill.
If you've ever seen Murr's mega-popular show, he and the rest of the guys are hilarious.
The announcement, and invitation to meet him, is on Barnes & Noble Princeton's Instagram.
Murr has written a book called, "You Better Watch Out" with co-author Darren Wearworth.
He'll be chatting about the book, signing copies of it, and snapping pictures with fans.
According to the new novel's website the book is a "suspenseful, serial killer thriller that leaves you wondering, is Christmas really the most wonderful time of the year?"
According to the post, you must buy a book in store or on Barnes & Noble's website in order to reserve a seat at the event.
You must be able to show your receipt or proof of purchase.
Get there early. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis starting right at 6pm.
Some standing room will also be available.
You will receive a numbered ticket when you arrive which will be the order in which your book is autographed.
You can call Barnes & Noble Princeton at (609) 750 - 9010 or email crm2368@bn.com to reserve your copy of the book.
Barnes & Noble Princeton is located in MarketFair Mall on Route 1 South in West Windsor, NJ.
