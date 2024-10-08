Impractical Jokers Star Murr to Appear at Barnes &#038; Noble in Princeton, NJ

John Sciulli / Stringer / Canva

Exciting news.

Barnes & Noble Princeton will be hosting an Impractical Jokers star, and best-selling author, on Friday, October 25th from 6 - 8pm.

It's Murr.

His real name is James Murray, incase you're wondering.

The reality show star is also a Princeton resident.

He's lived there with his wife, Melyssa, for a few years now. They love the area and are regulars at Witherspoon Grill.

If you've ever seen Murr's mega-popular show, he and the rest of the guys are hilarious.

The announcement, and invitation to meet him, is on Barnes & Noble Princeton's Instagram.

Murr has written a book called, "You Better Watch Out" with co-author Darren Wearworth.

He'll be chatting about the book, signing copies of it, and snapping pictures with fans.

According to the new novel's website the book is a "suspenseful, serial killer thriller that leaves you wondering, is Christmas really the most wonderful time of the year?"

According to the post, you must buy a book in store or on Barnes & Noble's website in order to reserve a seat at the event.

You must be able to show your receipt or proof of purchase.

Get there early. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis starting right at 6pm.

Some standing room will also be available.

You will receive a numbered ticket when you arrive which will be the order in which your book is autographed.

You can call Barnes & Noble Princeton at (609) 750 - 9010 or email crm2368@bn.com to reserve your copy of the book.

Barnes & Noble Princeton is located in MarketFair Mall on Route 1 South in West Windsor, NJ.

